Karl Rove, 'The Architect'

Journalist Wayne Slater has written extensively about the influence of Karl Rove on President Bush. His new book is The Architect: Karl Rove and The Master Plan for Absolute Power. Rove has been involved with the Bush family for nearly 30 years and worked with George W. Bush on every one of his campaigns.

Slater co-authored the book with James Moore, his co-writer on Bush's Brain: How Karl Rove Made George W. Bush Presidential. Slater has covered Bush for years, and is senior political writer and an award-winning reporter for The Dallas Morning News.

