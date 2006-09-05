Bringing The World Home To You

Franzen Enters 'The Discomfort Zone'

Published September 5, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
<strong>Scroll down</strong> for an excerpt.
Writer Jonathan Franzen's massive 2001 bestseller The Corrections was based, in part, on his own life. His new book is a memoir, The Discomfort Zone: A Personal History. Franzen explores his middle-class upbringing in 1970s Missouri, as well as events in his adulthood, such as the death of his mother, his affinity for bird-watching and his marriage.

Franzen's other books include The Twenty-Seventh City, Strong Motion and How to be Alone.

