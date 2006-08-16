Thomas Kean: Behind the Sept. 11 Commission

The chairman of the Sept. 11 Commission, Tom Kean, and vice-chair Lee Hamilton have written a new book, Without Precedent: the Inside Story of the 9/11 Commission.

The two write about the challenges of completing their work on the commission with little money, a tight timeline, constant wrangling to gain access to classified documents, and the necessity of forging a consensus among Republican and Democratic commissioners. Kean talks about his experience.

