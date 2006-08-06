Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chef Sang Yoon, Cookin' and Bookin'

Published August 6, 2006 at 5:51 PM EDT
Sang Yoon, burgermeister.
Sang Yoon, burgermeister.

Sang Yoon describes himself as a chef and a beer sommelier. But before he bought his own place (a bar and restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., called Father's Office) he served up gourmet cuisine at swanky Michael's.

Father's Office features at least 35 beers on tap and what LA.com describes as "bliss-inducing burgers." As our series of summer reading chats continues, Sang Yoon reveals a taste for books about eats.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.