Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Two Writers Turn Poe into a Literary Character

By Tom Vitale
Published July 9, 2006 at 12:28 PM EDT

Two new novels fold elements of literary history into the mystery thriller genre. Fittingly, both books feature the man who created tales of raciocination, the great Edgar Allan Poe.

The mystery surrounding Poe's death is the subject of The Poe Shadow, by Matthew Pearl, while Louis Bayard's The Pale Blue Eye features Poe — long before anyone knew him as a writer — as a 20-year-old West Point cadet.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Vitale