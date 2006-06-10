Bringing The World Home To You

Rosen's Reporting Targets 'Belly' of Iraq

Published June 10, 2006 at 1:23 PM EDT
Nir Rosen's book is based on three years of reporting in Iraq.
New York-born Nir Rosen is a journalist and blogger who has spent much of the last three years in Iraq, including reporting trips to some areas most of his media colleagues could not reach. His new book on Iraq is called In the Belly of the Green Bird. The book's subtitle is "The Triumph of the Martyrs in Iraq."

Rosen's view is that Iraq has been in a civil war since shortly after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime. He shares his thoughts on prospects for an end to the chaos there with Debbie Elliott.

