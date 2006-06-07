Bringing The World Home To You

Poetry with Billy Collins, Part II

Published June 7, 2006 at 1:54 PM EDT

In this second of our two-part interview, former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins guides us through the new spoken-word CD box set Poetry on Record: 98 Poets Read Their Work, 1888-2006. Today's segment features works by Robert Frost, Galway Kinnell, and Collins' own poems. Collins was U.S. poet laureate from 2001 to 2003, and currently serves as the poet laureate of New York State. His most recent book is The Trouble with Poetry and Other Poems.

