Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Envoy Dishes on D.C. in 'Confidential'

Published April 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT
Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the United States.
Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the United States.

From 1997 to 2003, Christopher Meyer was Britain's ambassador to the United States. It's a stint he has written about in a memoir called DC Confidential:The Controversial Memoirs of Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. at the Time of 9-11 and the Iraq War.

The last two years of Meyer's posting to Washington was marked by the run-up to war in Iraq, in which Meyer's boss, Prime Minister Tony Blair, was a key U.S. ally.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered