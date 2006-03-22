Bringing The World Home To You

'Eat, Pray, Love': Finding Pleasure in the World

By Elizabeth Gilbert
Published March 22, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

Commentator Elizabeth Gilbert's reaction to her divorce was not atypical. She was sad. Tired. Sapped of energy.

But unlike most folks, she was able to travel the world, restore her spirits and write a book about it all: Eat, Pray, Love.

She took four months in three countries -- Italy, India, and Indonesia -- in an attempt to restore her zest for life.

Finding pleasure and sustenance in Italy may be a bit of a literary cliche, but that didn't stop Gilbert from enjoying herself.

