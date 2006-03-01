Bringing The World Home To You

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Movie Industry Slang

By Susan Stamberg
Published March 1, 2006 at 9:42 AM EST

Who's Alan Smithee and why is he the director of so many movies? When is a martini not a martini? Who is the best boy anyway?

Camera operator and film industry veteran Dave Knox talks to Susan Stamberg about these terms and other movie industry mysteries as a run-up to the 78th Academy Awards ceremony on March 5. Knox is the author of an insider's guide to film slang, Strike the Baby and Kill the Blonde.

Morning Edition
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
