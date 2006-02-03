Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Super Bowl and the Rise of 'Oddvertising'

Published February 3, 2006 at 5:03 PM EST

Some 130 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl XL on Sunday. As always, advertisers are paying big bucks to grab viewers' attention -- and some have resorted to making their spots as strange or unpredictable as possible, says author Warren Berger in his book, Advertising Today. Berger talks to Melissa Block about the phenomenon of "oddvertising" and about advertising as entertainment.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered