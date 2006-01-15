Paul Auster: 'The Brooklyn Follies'

Nathan Glass is the hero of Paul Auster's new book The Brooklyn Follies. He's 59, and he's returning to Brooklyn to die. But soon, he meets characters from the Park Slope neighborhood who begin to bring him back to life, including his once-promising nephew, Tom, and a convicted felon named Harry Brightman.

In a conversation from his own Brooklyn brownstone, Auster tells Jacki Lyden the novel has been brewing in his head for a long time. The New Jersey-born author's body of work includes poetry, nonfiction and short stories. His other novels include City of Glass, The Music of Chance and Blue in the Face.

In a New York Times review, Walter Kirn writes of the dinner-table tale-telling in The Brooklyn Follies, "Auster's novel goes nowhere during all this dining, but Nathan's book of ironic downfalls grows fat. And it's a pleasure to be there at the table. The sinuous miniature fables are sporty good fun."

