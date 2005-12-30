Bringing The World Home To You

Links Between the Iraq War and 'The Next Attack'

Published December 30, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

The Iraq war has increased the threat of terrorism by spreading the jihadist threat to Muslim communities that were less radicalized before the invasion, argues Daniel Benjamin. He's co-author of a new book, The Next Attack and a former National Security Council staffer in the Clinton administration.

The Next Attack, written by Benjamin and Steven Simon, is their second book about counterterrorism, post-Sept. 11.

