Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Memoir Recalls 'My Fundamentalist Education'

Published December 28, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of <i>My Fundamentalist Education: A Memoir of a Divine Childhood</i> by Christine Rosen.
Detail from the cover of <i>My Fundamentalist Education: A Memoir of a Divine Childhood</i> by Christine Rosen.

Christine Rosen's memoir of her elementary education is a clear-eyed, happy reminiscence of a world we're more accustomed to hearing about in polemics, pro and con. It's called My Fundamentalist Education.

Rosen spent the early 1980s in a Christian elementary school, reading the Bible, trying to convert the neighborhood kids, and observing mainstream American culture from behind an elaborate, protective curtain of religion.

Rosen is a historian who has written in the past about eugenics. In her memoir, she writes without anger or apology about ideas she has left behind -- the ideas behind Keswick, her old school in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rosen discusses her fundamentalist education with All Things Considered host Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: December 29, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
In this story, we incorrectly identified a passage of the Bible. The prophecy of Mary discussed in this interview with Christine Rosen appears in the Old Testament, not the New Testament.

Tags

All Things Considered