'Worse Than Yours' Shows Bad Is a 'Relative' Term

/ / The perfect family? The book raises a few objections.

Headed to an annual family gathering? Wish you didn't have to deal with your family?

Justin Racz and Alec Brownstein, authors of 50 Relatives Worse Than Yours, identify characters you might find gathered around the punch bowl.

They range from Grandpa Speedo to the Jewish Mother to the Monopoly Bank Thief. And don't forget the Perfect Family... they may be the most annoying ones of the bunch.

