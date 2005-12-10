More 'PostSecrets' Revealed, in Book Form

In November of 2004, Frank Warren invited strangers to anonymously write their secrets on postcards and mail them to his Maryland home. He's received over 10,000 secrets from around the world.

Now, 300 of the darkest and most outlandish secrets (one example: "Sometimes I wish I had lung cancer so my mom would quit smoking") have been collected in a new book, PostSecret: Extraordinary Confessions from Ordinary Lives. Warren talks with Scott Simon about the book.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.