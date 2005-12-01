Lott's 'Life in Politics'
Trent Lott, the Republican senator from the state of Mississippi, was the Senate majority leader from June 1996 to January 2001. He is the author of the memoir Herding Cats: A Life in Politics.
After being forced out of his seat as majority leader, Lott has watched from the sideline as the GOP agenda has run into recent troubles -- among them, the failed Harriet Miers Supreme Court nomination and turmoil over the Iraq war.
