Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Lott's 'Life in Politics'

Published December 1, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
After being elected to Congress in 1972, Trent Lott won a Senate seat in 1988.
After being elected to Congress in 1972, Trent Lott won a Senate seat in 1988.

Trent Lott, the Republican senator from the state of Mississippi, was the Senate majority leader from June 1996 to January 2001. He is the author of the memoir Herding Cats: A Life in Politics.

After being forced out of his seat as majority leader, Lott has watched from the sideline as the GOP agenda has run into recent troubles -- among them, the failed Harriet Miers Supreme Court nomination and turmoil over the Iraq war.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.