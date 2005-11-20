'Thwacker:' Comic Chris Elliott's Novel Debut

Comedian Chris Elliott has just published his first novel. It's a mystery thriller called The Shroud of the Thwacker.

Elliott has tried his hand as an author before. His first book was a Father's Day parody of Mommie Dearest called Daddy's Boy, which he wrote with his father, famous straight man Bob Elliott.

But Thwacker presents a true departure for Elliott: It is a full-blown mystery-history, tragi-comedy, time-traveling work of literary fiction. There's a plot. And characters. And themes. And 358 hardbound pages.

Elliott discusses his fiction debut with host Liane Hansen.

