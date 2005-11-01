Kristol Sees the Upside to the Bush White House

William Kristol is the founder and editor of The Weekly Standard. Kristol also wrote The War Over Iraq: America's Mission and Saddam's Tyranny. Kristol also led the Project for the Republican Future to help win Republican congressional seats.

Kristol served as chief of staff to Dan Quayle during George H.W. Bush's administration. More recently, the book he edited, The Weekly Standard: A Reader: 1995-2005, has just been published; it is an anthology of writing from the magazine.

