Free Again: Stewart's Lifestyle Bounceback

Published October 13, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Martha Stewart and David Spade modeled ponchos on the advice guru's daytime show, <i>Martha</i>.
Martha Stewart turned her lifestyle advice into a billion-dollar business: Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. In addition to her magazines, Stewart has a new book, The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Grow, or Manage a Business.

Stewart also has two new shows on television this fall: The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and a daytime how-to show called Martha, as well as a radio program on Sirius Satellite radio.

