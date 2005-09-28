'First World Problems' with David Rakoff

Writer David Rakoff is a regular contributor to public radio's This American Life, and the magazines Outside and GQ. One of his peers, writer Paul Rudnick, says of him, "Rakoff is a comic saint. . . an ideal mix of the crabby and the debonair."

Rakoff has a new collection of essays, Now, Don't Get Too Comfortable: The Indignities of Coach Class, the Torments of Low Thread Count, the Never-ending Quest for Artisanal Olive Oil, and Other First World Problems. His previous collection is Fraud.

Rakoff has also worked in theater, with the siblings David and Amy Sedaris. And he can be seen in the upcoming movie Strangers with Candy, starring Amy Sedaris, and in the new film Capote, starring Philip Seymour Hoffman.

