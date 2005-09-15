Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chris Mooney on 'The Republican War on Science'

Published September 15, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

In his new book The Republican War on Science, journalist Chris Mooney contends that the Bush administration has distorted research and misinformed the public on issues ranging from stem-cell research to global warming.

The motivation, Mooney argues, is political power. He says more and more federal science agencies are being run by political appointees and fringe theorists.

Mooney, who specializes in the relation between science and politics, is a former editor with The American Prospect. He has also written for Mother Jones, Wired, The Boston Globe and Slate.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.