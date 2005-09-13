Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

On the Ground in New Orleans: Reporter Christopher Drew

Published September 13, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

An investigative reporter for The New York Times, Christopher Drew has been on the ground in New Orleans and provides a firsthand account of the situation he witnessed in the Superdome and the streets of the flooded city.

He recently co-authored an article on the timeline of the flawed response to Hurricane Katrina, "Breakdowns Marked Path From Hurricane to Anarchy."

Drew's most recent book is Blind Man's Bluff: The Untold Story of American Submarine Espionage.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.