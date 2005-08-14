Face to Face with 'The Other Shulman'

The protagonist of The Other Shulman figures he's been gaining and losing the same 35 pounds since high school. And if he added up all that weight, he's really lost an entire person. The novel's oddball premise is that Shulman, a chubby, middle-aged stationery store owner from New Jersey, actually encounters the other Shulman.

The comic mind behind the book is Alan Zweibel, one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live. He also co-created and produced It's Garry Shandling's Show and collaborated with Billy Crystal on his Tony-winning show 700 Sundays. Zweibel tells Liane Hansen about writing his first novel.

