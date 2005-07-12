Bringing The World Home To You

'Boston Globe' London Reporter Charles Sennott

Published July 12, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Charles Sennott is the London bureau chief for the Boston Globe. He was in London during the Underground and bus bombings on July 7. He discusses British reaction to the events and compares it to the American reaction to Sept. 11, 2001.

Sennott is the Globe's former Jerusalem bureau chief. He has also covered the Gulf War, civil conflict in Northern Ireland, wars in Latin America and Afghanistan and the standoff at Waco. His books include Cradle and Crucible: History and Faith in the Middle East and The Body and the Blood: The Middle East's Vanishing Christians and the Possibility for Peace.

