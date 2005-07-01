Bringing The World Home To You

'1776' Takes Readers to the Battlefront

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 1, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

The battles for American independence from Britain form the latest chapter of American history to draw David McCullough's attention.

A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, McCullough reports on the reality of life at war in 1776. The author follows George Washington and his army as they fight to end British rule in America.

McCullough reaches beyond oft-told, often mythical notions of the colonies' struggle for independence to glimpse history through the lives of people from all ranks of society.

McCullough writes in 1776 about the concept of independence:

Excerpt removed from page by agreement with the publisher, Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

