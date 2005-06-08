Old Russia's Shadow Looms in 'Kremlin Rising'

Journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser are with The Washington Post. From 2001 to 2004, the pair, who are married, served as the Moscow bureau chiefs for the Post.

The two have collaborated on a new book, Kremlin Rising: Vladimir Putin's Russia and the End of Revolution. In it, Baker and Glasser describe President Vladimir Putin's shift away from democracy toward what they call authoritarianism.

