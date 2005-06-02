Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Marriage in Crisis — and the Role of Love

Published June 2, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Social historian Stephanie Coontz's new book is Marriage, a History: from Obedience to Intimacy, or How Love Conquered Marriage. The historical review of wedlock reveals an institution that has adapted over centuries -- but faces new crises today.

The director of Research and Public Education at the Council on Contemporary Families, Coontz teaches at Evergreen State College in Washington state. Coontz is also the author of The Way We Never Were: American Families and the Nostalgia Trap.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.