Beet Pancakes and Frittatas with Bittman

Charlie Mayer, NPR / / Bittman shows off a colorful assortment of eggs that will go into making the frittata.

Charlie Mayer, NPR / / Melissa Block enjoys lunch: A bok choy frittata and a green salad topped with asparagus and grilled beef.

On a recent spring day, Melissa Block and food writer Mark Bittman visited a farmer's market in McLean, Va. Their mission: gather a basketful of ingredients and see what they could cook up.

Their haul: bunches of tiny, muddy beets; chunky asparagus; lots of greens; long, fat spring onions; some hormone-free beef; and from a farm in Orange, Va., fresh, colorful eggs.

By the time they arrive back in Block's kitchen, Bittman has come up with a plan -- a salad, with asparagus and grilled beef on top; frittata with bok choy and spring onions, and beet pancake. That's right, pancake.

Bittman is author of How to Cook Everything and the New York Times food column "The Minimalist." Below are his recipes for Beet Roesti with Rosemary and basic frittata.

