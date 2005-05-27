Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Janet Guthrie, 'First Lady' of the Indy 500

By Steve Inskeep
Published May 27, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Janet Guthrie became the first woman to compete at the Indy 500 in 1977.
Janet Guthrie became the first woman to compete at the Indy 500 in 1977.

The running of the 89th Indianapolis 500 this weekend boasts only the fourth woman ever to qualify for the legendary race, driver Danica Patrick.

Steve Inskeep talks with Janet Guthrie, who broke the gender barrier at Indianapolis in 1977 when she became the first woman to compete in America's premier auto race.

She recently published a new book about her experiences, Janet Guthrie: A Life at Full Throttle.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep