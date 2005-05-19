Bringing The World Home To You

Novel 'Acts of Faith' Takes on Sudan Conflict

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 19, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Journalist and novelist Philip Caputo's new novel, Acts of Faith, is set in Sudan during that country's civil war. It depicts the consequences -- intended and otherwise -- the conflict has on aid workers and missionaries involved in relief work.

Of the book, one reviewer has written, "This is a big novel, old fashioned in the best way, full of intrigue and a large cast of sharply drawn characters."

Best known for his Vietnam memoir, A Rumor of War, Caputo is also the author of the novel The Voyage: A Novel, and Means of Escape: A War Correspondent's Memoir of Life and Death in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Vietnam. Caputo shared a Pulitzer Prize in 1972 for reporting on election fraud in Chicago for The Chicago Tribune.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
