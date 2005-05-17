'Against Depression' Urges Ending a Disease

Peter D. Kramer's new book is Against Depression. In it, the author of the bestseller Listening to Prozac puts forth an understanding of depression as a modern scourge.

Kramer argues that we should think of depression as a disease -- and it should be uncompromisingly treated as such. Peter D. Kramer is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Brown University. He also hosts the public radio program The Infinite Mind.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.