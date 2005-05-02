Bringing The World Home To You

A 'Handbook' to Robert Crumb

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 2, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Comic-book artist and writer Robert Crumb.
Comic-book artist and writer Robert Crumb.

Underground comic book artist Robert Crumb began drawing comics more than 40 years ago. Crumb, creator of Zap Comix, is the artist behind such 1960s and '70s icons as Mr. Natural, Fritz the Cat, and Keep-on-Truckin.

Despite the frustrated and obscure qualities of his cartoon alter-ego, Crumb has enjoyed a renewed fame in recent years. In the 1990s, he was the subject of an award-winning documentary by director Terry Zwigoff. Now a new book, The R. Crumb Handbook, written with Peter Poplaski, offers a visual biography of Crumb's life. It also includes a CD of his musical performances with various groups.

