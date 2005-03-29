Bringing The World Home To You

Understanding Birdsong — and Its Fans

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 29, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of Donald Kroodsma's <i>The Singing Life of Birds</i>.
Donald Kroodsma is a renowned specialist in the interpretation of bird songs. His new book, The Singing Life of Birds: The Art and Science of Listening to Birdsong, describes how birds communicate and why. But Kroodsma is also the subject of another book -- about those who listen to birds.

Birdsong, by Don Stap, details the work and passions of people who analyze the sounds of birds. Stap followed Kroodsma from the lab into the field to write his account of the researcher at work.

