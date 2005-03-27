Fine Southern Food from a Native Son

In 1982, when Frank Stitt opened Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., the American gourmet scene was dominated by chefs on the East and West coasts. But as word spread about Stitt's French-inspired Southern creations, people began taking notice of the Dixie-based chef.

In 2001, Stitt received the James Beard award as the region's best chef. The same year, Gourmet magazine ranked Highlands Bar and Grill number five on their list of top U.S. restaurants.

Now, Stitt is sharing his mouthwatering dishes in Frank Stitt's Southern Table: Recipes and Gracious Traditions from Highlands Bar and Grill, a colorful new cookbook sprinkled with tales of growing up in Alabama. He talks about the tradition of food in the South.

