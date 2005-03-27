Bringing The World Home To You

Fine Southern Food from a Native Son

By Debbie Elliott
Published March 27, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

In 1982, when Frank Stitt opened Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., the American gourmet scene was dominated by chefs on the East and West coasts. But as word spread about Stitt's French-inspired Southern creations, people began taking notice of the Dixie-based chef.

In 2001, Stitt received the James Beard award as the region's best chef. The same year, Gourmet magazine ranked Highlands Bar and Grill number five on their list of top U.S. restaurants.

Now, Stitt is sharing his mouthwatering dishes in Frank Stitt's Southern Table: Recipes and Gracious Traditions from Highlands Bar and Grill, a colorful new cookbook sprinkled with tales of growing up in Alabama. He talks about the tradition of food in the South.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

All Things Considered
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
