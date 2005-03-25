Bringing The World Home To You

Spring Holiday Recipes from Nigella Lawson

By Michele Norris
Published March 25, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
'Feast: Food to Celebrate Life'

British cookbook author Nigella Lawson celebrates springtime with special dishes for the feasts of Easter and Passover.

It's a time of the year that awakens the senses and sparks a sense of culinary adventure, she says. Spring "does feel like the reaffirmation of life and nature," Lawson says. "And I think it's impossible not to be touched by that. And if you're someone who likes eating, it's impossible not to exploit that in the kitchen."

Lawson discusses some of her favorite dishes for the season with Michele Norris. Following are some of Lawson's recipes from her latest book, Feast: Food to Celebrate Life.

