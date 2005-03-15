Bringing The World Home To You

President Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Civil Rights

By Michele Norris
Published March 15, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

During the upheaval of the civil rights era, the U.S. president and the nation's leading agitator had a little-known, behind-the-scenes relationship. Lyndon Baines Johnson and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. worked together through telephone calls and emissaries on a shared goal: Equal rights for black Americans. Michele Norris talks to Nick Kotz, author of Judgment Days: Lyndon Baines Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Laws that Changed America.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

