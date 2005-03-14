Bringing The World Home To You

Inside Al-Jazeera, as It Plans an English Version

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 14, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Journalist Hugh Miles is the author of the new book Al-Jazeera: The Inside Story of the Arab News Channel That is Challenging the West. Al-Jazeera is the premier news channel in the Arabic-speaking world. It plans to launch an English version of its news channel sometime in the next few months.

Hugh Miles, who speaks Arabic, is the son of a diplomat; he was born in Saudi Arabia and studied Arabic in Oxford and Yemen.

