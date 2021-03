/ / A detail from the cover of 'Three Stories You Can Read to Your Dog.'

Daniel Pinkwater and Scott Simon are joined by Daniel's cunning canine Lulu to discuss Three Stories You Can Read to Your Dog.

Lulu, an avid reader, helps narrate Sara Swan Miller's book for kids, charmingly illustrated by True Kelley.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.