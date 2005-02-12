Bringing The World Home To You

Exploring Lincoln's Loves

Published February 12, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

A new book, The Intimate World of Abraham Lincoln, examines the theory that the 16th U.S. president may have been gay.

The book's author is C.A. Tripp, a psychologist and sex researcher who worked with Dr. Alfred Kinsey. He details the various relationships Lincoln had with both men and women.

In a conversation with Scott Simon, Lincoln scholars Michael Chesson and Michael Burlingame cite the arguments for and against the possibility that Lincoln was homosexual.

