'Magnum Stories': A Photographic Master Class

Since the end of World War II, many of the world's preeminent photojournalists have become members of Magnum, an international photographer's cooperative based in New York. Founded in 1947 by Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson and David Seymour, this exclusive club has helped develop the modern art of photographic storytelling.

In a new book called Magnum Stories, more than 60 acclaimed photographers share their portfolios and personal essays. NPR's Jennifer Ludden speaks with Bruce Gilden, a featured photographer best known for his images of New Yorkers.

