Food Scientist Harold McGee: 'On Food'

Published December 23, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail of the cover of <i>On Food and Cooking</i>.
The book On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen has become a reference tool for many cooks. Now author Harold McGee has revised and updated the book. It's an exposition of food and cooking techniques, delving into technology and history.

McGee diagrams the stages of making mayonnaise under a microscope, explains why peppers are hot, and why seafood gets mushy if you cook it improperly. McGee is a world-renowned authority on the chemistry of cooking.

