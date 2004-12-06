Bringing The World Home To You

A Writer's Return to Bombay after 20 Years

Published December 6, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of <i>Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found</i>.
Detail from the cover of <i>Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found</i>.

Suketu Mehta's new book is Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found. It's an exploration of Mehta's hometown, where he returned after a 21-year absence. Born in Bombay, one of the world's most populous areas, Mehta still believes it's the city of the future.

Mehta now lives in New York. His work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper's, Conde Nast Traveler and The Village Voice. He co-wrote a Bollywood movie called Mission Kashmir.

