Madonna: Pop Icon, Children's Writer

Published November 23, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

After a chart-topping and occasionally controversial music career, she is now turning out children's books, publishing four in just over a year. Her latest is The Adventures of Abdi. The others are The English Roses, Mr. Peabody's Apples and Yakov and the Seven Thieves. Her fifth, Lotsa de Casha, is due out in April 2005.

Madonna Ciccone Ritchie, originally from Bay City, Mich., moved to New York City to pursue a dance career and signed with Sire Records as a singer in 1982. She has sold close to 200 million albums worldwide, with over 25 top-10 singles including Material Girl, Vogue, and Like a Virgin. Her latest album is American Life, released in 2003. Madonna has won three Grammys. She has starred in several fims and has appeared on Broadway. Her role in Evita won her a Golden Globe.

