When the 68th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, former tournament champion Tom Watson takes to the green without his on-course companion of nearly three decades. Caddie Bruce Edwards died this morning at his home in Florida after a year-long struggle with ALS -- Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 49. Commentator John Feinstein writes about Edwards in his new book, Caddy For Life: The Bruce Edwards Story.

Edwards brought energy and enthusiasm to what had been an overlooked part of professional golf, helping to make caddies indispensable. Edwards was among the first to walk tournament courses and gather information that today's pros can't do without: green tendencies and shot yardage.

NPR's Bob Edwards talks with Feinstein about the pair's long history together and the life of Bruce Edwards.

