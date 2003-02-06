Iraq - Powell

In Baghdad, top U.N. weapons inspectors Hans Blix and Mohamed ElBaradei say they see "the beginning of a change of heart on the part of Iraq." But they also express caution, and warn Iraq to take more steps to facilitate the inspection process. NPR's Anne Garrels reports from Baghdad.
In Baghdad, top U.N. weapons inspectors Hans Blix and Mohamed ElBaradei say they are encouraged by what they say is a distinct change in Baghdad's posture toward disclosure. NPR's Jacki Lyden talks with NPR's Anne Garrels.
NPR's Michele Norris talks with NPR's Anne Garrels in Baghdad about Iraq's response to Secretary of State Powell's presentation at the Security Council today. Two of Saddam Hussein's top advisers were made available to reporters in the Iraqi capital shortly after Secretary Powell completed his presentation.