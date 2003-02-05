Bringing The World Home To You

Terrorism in Southeast Asia: Part III

By Michael Sullivan
Published February 5, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

In the third part of a Morning Edition series on terrorism in Southeast Asia, NPR's Michael Sullivan reports Malaysian authorities now fear attacks could happen in their country, despite a crackdown on terrorist operatives. The primarily Muslim nation of 20 million people sandwiched between Thailand and Singapore has not yet been a terrorist target. But Malaysian authorities are worried that another Bali style bombing could happen in their country.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
