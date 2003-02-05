Bringing The World Home To You

Judge Restores Eligibility of Hoop Star James

By Michele Norris
Published February 5, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

A federal judge has restored high school basketball standout LeBron James' eligiblity to play for his school. The young man who is expected to turn pro right out of high school was declared ineligible by the Ohio Athletic Association because he'd accepted valuable jerseys from a Cleveland sporting goods store, a violation of the code of conduct for high school athletes. NPR's Michele Norris speaks with Vincent Duffy of member station WKSU in Kent, Oh.

Copyright 2003 NPR

