Profiles: Columbia's Astronauts

President Bush promises $15 billion over the next 10 years to fight AIDS in Africa. His critics are stunned, yet impressed by the attention he gives the disease in his State of the Union speech. But many critics are skeptical, saying they've heard promises before. NPR's Brenda Wilson reports.