National Recording Registry

By Neal Conan
Published January 28, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

What are the most important recorded sounds in American culture? The Library of Congress has a new home for historically and culturally significant sound. What do you think should be included? Sinatra? Dr. King? Join host Neal Conan and guests for the discussion.

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.
